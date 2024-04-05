MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ML. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.71. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $79.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.