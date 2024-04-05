Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.16), with a volume of 466241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($14.41).

Monks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113,800.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,022.69.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

