Morgan Stanley Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

