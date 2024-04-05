Murphy Oil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

