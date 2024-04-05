Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.