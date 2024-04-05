Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,378 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,232.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

Natera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 55.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

