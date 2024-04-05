National Bank Financial Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sector Perform

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $399,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,218,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

