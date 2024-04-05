National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Get National Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.