Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 24th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.