Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 279,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,008,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,360,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,551 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

