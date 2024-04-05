nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 1,031,659 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

