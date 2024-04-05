nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 1,031,659 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
