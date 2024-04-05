Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

