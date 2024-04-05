Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.