NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 3%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 13,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in NET Power by 96.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NET Power by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NET Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC lifted its position in NET Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

