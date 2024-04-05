Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

