Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

