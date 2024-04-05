NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.22

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 71357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
