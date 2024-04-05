NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.22

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 71357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

NextNav Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

