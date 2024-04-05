NIOX Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NIOX)

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NIOX Group Stock Performance

LON:NIOX opened at GBX 63.92 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.12. The company has a market capitalization of £270.22 million, a PE ratio of 3,170.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIOX Group

In related news, insider Ian Johnson sold 223,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £138,746.08 ($174,172.83). In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,106.70). Also, insider Ian Johnson sold 223,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £138,746.08 ($174,172.83). Insiders own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.