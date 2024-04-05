Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

