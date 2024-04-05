Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOG opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

