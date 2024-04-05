NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.08. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NovoCure shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 77,702 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

