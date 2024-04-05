NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Up 4.2%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.47. Approximately 280,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,588,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

