NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,066,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,264,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

