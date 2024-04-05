nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nVent Electric traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 174846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

NVT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

