NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 17.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 3,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 47,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

NWTN Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

