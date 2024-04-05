ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

