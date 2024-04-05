Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

