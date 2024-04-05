Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Omeros alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

