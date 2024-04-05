Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Omeros Stock Performance
Shares of OMER opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.