Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

