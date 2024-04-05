OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $51.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

