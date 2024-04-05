Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as low as C$4.06. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.
Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.45.
About Orca Exploration Group
Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.
