Organigram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) received a C$5.25 target price from equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Organigram Stock Down 7.7 %

OGI opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$269.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.09952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Organigram

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

