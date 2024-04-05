Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 19,990 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $15,795.27.

Ouster Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUST stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 39.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

