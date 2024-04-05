Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Chardan Capital

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

OUST stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ouster by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

