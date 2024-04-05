Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

