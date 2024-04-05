Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,113.54

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,113.54 ($26.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,145.50 ($26.93). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,095 ($26.30), with a volume of 26,049 shares.

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,033.98, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.54.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

