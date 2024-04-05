Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,997 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,115.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,812 shares of company stock worth $4,040,971 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.