Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,523 shares of company stock worth $776,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

