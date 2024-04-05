Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.3 %

CRUS stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

