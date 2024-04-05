Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,131,316 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,316 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $59,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 15.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $12.90 on Friday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

