Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,388 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.92 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

