Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

