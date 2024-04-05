Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

PSBD stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

