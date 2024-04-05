Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 271,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 93,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$50.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

