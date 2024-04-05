Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

