PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

NYSE PFSI opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,938 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,064.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,358. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

