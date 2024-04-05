Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -314.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
