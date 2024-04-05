Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 118,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 65,493 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

