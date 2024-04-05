Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

