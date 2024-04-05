Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMGA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

